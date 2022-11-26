Not Available

Seu Biu, Meu Atlas

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Mr. Biu (Seu Biu) was the last native resident of Tatuoca Island in Pernambuco (Northeast Brazil), a place now considered part of the territory controlled by the Suape Port Industrial Complex. The Suape Complex controls the region and through its #miliciasuape it has been intimidating, expelling and removing the local populations. A carpenter, Mr. Biu has fabricated tables for years; in her project made for “Convocatória para um Mobiliário Brasileiro” (“Open Call for a Brazilian Furniture”) an installation at the MASP (Art Museu of São Paulo), the artist Carla Lombardo dubbed these tables as “Gentrificada” (“Gentrified”). The movie builds a regime of visualization with technical images that invite us to think about representation and orientation in a world of data.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images