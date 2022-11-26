Seu Biu, Meu Atlas

Not Available

Mr. Biu (Seu Biu) was the last native resident of Tatuoca Island in Pernambuco (Northeast Brazil), a place now considered part of the territory controlled by the Suape Port Industrial Complex. The Suape Complex controls the region and through its #miliciasuape it has been intimidating, expelling and removing the local populations. A carpenter, Mr. Biu has fabricated tables for years; in her project made for “Convocatória para um Mobiliário Brasileiro” (“Open Call for a Brazilian Furniture”) an installation at the MASP (Art Museu of São Paulo), the artist Carla Lombardo dubbed these tables as “Gentrificada” (“Gentrified”). The movie builds a regime of visualization with technical images that invite us to think about representation and orientation in a world of data.