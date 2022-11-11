Seu Cavaco, Dom Bandolim e o Choro De Mestre Duduta Na Rainha Da Borborema

Not Available

Thinking about 'choro,' Brazilian jazz, one actually imagines Rio de Janeiro and its wonderful environment. Campina Grande, in the northeastern state of Paraíba, is known as the "Capital of Forró" (another Brazilian kind of music). Nonetheless, this documentary goes beyond any common sense, showing the universe of choro in Campina Grande, through its founder, José Ribeiro da Silva (Mestre Duduta). The 76-year-old master is a fine composer, musician, and luthier (musicians like Paulinho da Viola, Dominguinhos, and the late Marinês own instruments hand-made by Duduta). But this documentary is not a mere biography of master Duduta, in fact, our glance embraces the small but still excellent universe of choro in Campina Grande, a Duduta creation.