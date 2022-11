Not Available

Seu Jorge is a Brazilian superstar who was brought to a wider audience by the release of his album "Cru", one of the best-selling world music albums of 2005, and by his appearance in the film "The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou", in which he played a guitar-strumming deckhand who regularly contributed David Bowie songs sung in Portuguese. 2005 also saw Seu Jorge’s first appearance at the Montreux Festival where he performed many of the tracks from "Cru"