Not Available

This animated extravaganza features seven individual releases from the Dr. Seuss series. Originally aired on television, each animated feature brings to life the words from the classic children`s storybooks. SEUSS CELEBRATION includes the following films: DR. SEUSS` THE CAT IN THE HAT, DR. SEUSS: THE LORAX, DR. SEUSS: PONTOFFEL POCK & HIS MAGIC PIANO, DR. SEUSS: GREEN EGGS AND HAM AND OTHER FAVORITES, DR. SEUSS: GRINCH NIGHT, DR. SEUSS: THE GRINCH GRINCHES THE CAT IN THE HAT, and DR. SEUSS: THE HOOBER-BLOOB HIGHWAY.