Not Available

This documentary redefines Puerto Rican history in this update of the classic Puerto Rican short story "Seva". It mixes fictional elements with actual archival footage and real interviews with historians to discuss the significance and impact of the short story today. But, most significantly, "Seva Vive" deconstructs the sociopolitical debate of the facts and myths surrounding the history of Puerto Rico and explores the issues that arise when fiction meddles with recollections of the past.