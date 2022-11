Not Available

Singer Devu attracts the attention of the lovely Sevanthi with his beautiful voice, but he misreads her appreciation as love and pursues her with purpose, only to see his world shatter when he learns she's engaged to married. The love-struck Devu then decides he will stop at nothing to prevent the wedding in this Kannada-language treat, featuring the songs "Chellidaru Malligeya," "Jaaji," "Bhaggada Balegara," "Mayadhanta" and "Namliyetanada."