Not Available

Documentary footage showing the alligator in several stages of growth, from babyhood to a ripe old age; a film taken at an alligator farm in California. In early 1913 as Thanhouser staff and crews were setting up a facility in Los Angeles, cameraman Carl Louis Gregory was taking documentary footage, from which four “split reel” short subjects were created: A MILLION BIRDS, filmed at California pigeon and ostrich farms; LOS ANGELES THE BEAUTIFUL (two different version with the same title), showing scenic attractions; and SEVEN AGES OF AN ALLIGATOR, filmed at an alligator farm. Released together, HIS UNCLE'S WIVES and SEVEN AGES OF AN ALLIGATOR filled up one 1,000-foot “split reel.” (Fandor)