Seven and a Half

Not Available

Sedam I Po is a Serbian movie. Seven stories from the hood that connects the leitmotif of the seven deadly sins, in a comic way of treating everyday life if Belgrade people, possessed by it's own small weaknesses. Tthey do not hesitate to go beyond the moral, since each of them understands morality in their own way. The story of the seven deadly sins, however, is not moralizing - it reveals that in spite of sin and errors there is a moment of purification and redemption of the hero. Their lives are not sinful in the Christian sense, their weaknesses are consequence of the times we live in. Pride, in despair, sloth, envy, anger, greed, debauchery and intemperance in eating and drinking - to include a biblical sin, but in modern times would be almost absurd in the context of a much bigger and worse problems of civilization. Therefore, the scenario calls for constant laughter - master your fears and problems, laugh at myself in it; it is a way of overcoming his own pain.