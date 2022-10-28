1976

Seven Beauties

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • War

Release Date

January 25th, 1976

Studio

Medusa Distribuzione

Nominated for four Academy Awards including Best Director, Seven Beauties stars Giancarlo Giannini (Swept Away) as Pasqualino Frafuso, known in Naples as "Pasqualino Seven Beauties." A petty thief who lives off of the profits of his seven sisters while claiming to protect their honor at any cost, Pasqualino is arrested for murder and later sent to fight in the army after committing sexual assault. The Germans capture him and he gets sent to a concentration camp where he plots to make his escape by seducing a German officer.

Cast

Giancarlo GianniniPasqualino Frafuso aka Settebellezze
Fernando ReyPedro the Anarchist Prisoner
Shirley StolerCommandant
Elena FioreConcettina, a Sister
Piero Di IorioFrancesco - Pasqualino's comrade
Enzo VitaleDon Raffaele

