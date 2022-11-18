Seven Daring Girls

Not Available

Seven women take off on a cargo boat for a cruise, after graduating from an exclusive boarding school in Switzerland. They party with the ship's crew, but in port they meet up with Manuel, who runs a meteorological station with his father on a remote Amazon island. While out there, Manuel's father has found a crashed airplane carrying gold ingots. Manuel goes to the mainland to tell of his father's finding and is overheard by a gangster. The gangsters head over to the island and shoot Manuel's father, but Manuel escapes. Murdok captures some of the girls, who must fight off some of the gang members' evil intentions. Eventually the rest of the girls and Manuel arrive to the rescue, but Murdok gets away only in time to be shot by the police.