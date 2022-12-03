Seven Days in Elul

Not Available

Dudu Peled has a secret. In a military action during reserve duty he accidentally shot and killed his commander, Amnon Rifkin. The official investigation absolved him of responsibility, but since the incident he is tormented by an overpowering sense of guilt. Fifteen years later, the delicate balance that he created to pull his life together suddenly falls apart, when his wife Naomi meets Amnon’s widow Ruthie. As the two women become close friends, Dudu has to free himself from the tangled web he’s caught in, and he has to do it fast …