1942

Seven Days' Leave

  • Comedy
  • Romance

November 12th, 1942

RKO Radio Pictures

Soldier Johnny Grey is engaged to marry singer Mapy Cortes, but his plans go awry when he learns that he is the heir to $100,000 from his great-grandfather -- a bequest that comes with a catch: before claiming the money, Johnny must marry a descendant of his great-grandfather's Civil War enemy, General Havelock-Allen. Not wanting to disrupt his planned marriage to Mapy, Johnny must figure out how to concoct a temporary marriage-of-convenience with the descendant -- who turns out to be the beautiful Terry Havelock-Allen.

Cast

Lucille BallTerry Havalok-Allen
Harold PearyThrockmorton P. Gildersleeve
Mapy CortésMapy (as Mapy Cortes)
Ginny SimmsGinny Simms
Freddy MartinFreddy Martin
Marcy McGuireMickey Havalok-Allen

