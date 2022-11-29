Not Available

Seven Days ‘til Sunday, the first of three Jolley/Reynolds film collaborations, is a sequence of short episodes in which headless figures fall through the architecture of New York, incinerate in their own living room, detonate on wet ground. This strange depiction of anonymous, marginalised individuals meeting their end amid relentless urbanisation provides the imagery, but beyond the particularisation of their fates ‘the narrative stands for the tragi-comedy of life itself in a remote, indifferent universe.’