Seven Gates

A winter road in rural Ontario. A nervous man fidgets as his car dies, rolls to a stop along a snowy, deserted road. He gets out and starts walking. Another car appears, approaches, stops. The man gets in. It's his brother, and they're on their way to Christmas dinner on the farm with the folks. What ensues is a study of sibling rivalry and family dynamics, developed with increasing emotional intensity as brothers David and Daryl deal with their feelings of failure and frustration.