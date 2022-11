Not Available

Mario Lanza movie (also known as Arrivederci Roma) made in 1958. After having a fight with his girl friend, Marc (Lanza) follows her to Rome to try and win her back. On the train he meets a girl who is on her way to stay with her uncle. He gives her a lift to her uncle's, but they discover he has gone to South America. So as she has nowhere else to go, she stays with Marc and his cousin, which inevitably leads to romance.