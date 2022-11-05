Not Available

Seven Miles from Alcatraz

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

After Pearl Harbor, convicts at Alcatraz prison live in fear of bomb attacks, driving Champ Larkin and his pal Jimbo to a desperate escape attempt which lands them on a tiny lighthouse island, where they take over. The five inhabitants are stymied in their efforts to summon aid. But the island also figures in the schemes of a big Nazi spy ring; which will win out, the gangsters' greed or their patriotism?

Cast

James CraigChamp Larkin
Bonita GranvilleAnne Porter
Frank JenksJimbo
Cliff EdwardsStormy
George ClevelandCaptain Porter
Tala BirellBaroness

View Full Cast >

Images