Seven Princess Driver

Not Available

Eight houses in Princess Villa one day gets a notice one day about an auction on the house. Oh Honey (Kwak Jin-yeong) gathers around the other residents of the villa and suggests they protect the villa from being auctioned off. However, the amount of money they have altogether is not enough to save it. After long thought, the residents of Princess Villa come up with an idea to run a substitute driver business. Their special services start spreading and their business does well but everything goes down the drain due to an unexpected incident... Will they be able to protect their shelter?