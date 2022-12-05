Not Available

In 2001 the law in the UK for gay porn changed forever. Up until then, the only porn gay men in the UK could enjoy would be illegal, bad quality material mainly from Europe and America. Even up until 2003 certain sexual acts were still illegal in gay porn, whilst their straight counterpart movies still enjoyed greater freedom in sexual expression. Now that has all changed and films can be produced and sold freely in the UK and a new industry is starting to emerge. "The Seven Secrets to Perfect Porn" follows the work of Max Lincoln, who took the opportunity to start his own movie company, Eurocreme, in the UK to make porn to challenge the American and European dominance of hardcore films.