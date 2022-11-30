Seven Sins and Virtues

Not Available

The documentary follows seven stories from the set of deadly sins and virtues. The concepts have been interpreted through the ambiguity, associations and meanings triggered by various social contexts. Using phenomena from our recent history, the story focuses on justice, prudence, sloth, greed, gluttony, temperance, pride. With regard to each phenomenon, i.e. each sin or/and virtue, there is the question of the duality of borders. If virtue is a desire subdued, and sin a desire that goes too far and crosses the border, this necessarily implies an area of ambiguity, of borders and questions about what is right and what isn’t.