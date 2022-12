Not Available

The story of two very close lesbian friends: Małgosia and Mariola. One day, Małgosia learns that she is terminally ill. Together with her friend, she goes to a sanctuary famous for miracles. Along the way, they see the figures of the seven deadly sins and a number of characters from the New and Old Testaments. As the plot unfolds, the viewer learns that the whole journey is not real, but takes place only in the imagination, the inner space of the characters.