Seven Swans is the story of a headstrong young woman who sets out to rescue her six brothers who have been turned into swans by a magical witch. With the help of her friend Sebastian and a mysterious medicine woman, Elise discovers how far she is willing to go in pursuit of family, duty, and revenge. Seven Swans, shot entirely on green screen, has over 600 shots created using a uniquely designed "motion collage" of still photos taken on location in New York and Ireland. It is the first film to be mixed in 10.2 Audio, a new totally immersive sound format developed by THX creator Tomlinson Holman.