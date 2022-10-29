Not Available

Seven Weeks

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

PSC

Relatives gather from afar in wintery Ashibetsu upon the death of patriarch Mitsuo (Shinagawa Toru). A mysterious woman named Nobuko (Tokiwa Takako) suddenly shows up. Her appearance gradually exposes wartime secrets and Mitsuo’s unknown past. Building on his previous film Casting Blossoms to the Sky, Obayashi focuses on the border between life and death and brings to light an untold war story that was hidden within a family.

Cast

Takako TokiwaNobuko
Yumi AdachiAyano
Takao ItoNobuko Shimizu
Saki Terashima
Hirona Yamazaki
Natsuki Harada

