Seven Women

A deep insight in the life of 7 women: journalists, costume designers, actors and so on: Rosita Missoni founder, with Ottavio, of fashion house Missoni; Rula Jabreal, Palestine journalist, Patricia Field costume designer for "Sex and the city" and "The devil wears Prada"; Bethann Hardison, first Afro-American top model and civil rights activist; Susanne Bartsch and Alba Clemente, newyorkies artists and Fran Dresher, lead actress in the cult TV series "the Nanny". A tale of troubles and rewards, dreams and passions, the private journey of these incredible women told by their own honest voice.