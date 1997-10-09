1997

Seven Years in Tibet

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • History

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 9th, 1997

Studio

TriStar Pictures

Austrian mountaineer Heinrich Harrer journeys to the Himalayas without his family to head an expedition in 1939. But when World War II breaks out, the arrogant Harrer falls into Allied forces' hands as a prisoner of war. He escapes with a fellow detainee and makes his way to Llaso, Tibet, where he meets the 14-year-old Dalai Lama, whose friendship ultimately transforms his outlook on life.

Cast

Brad PittHeinrich Harrer
Jamyang Jamtsho WangchukDalai Lama, 14 Years Old
David ThewlisPeter Aufschnaiter
BD WongNgawang Jigme
MakoKungo Tsarong
Ingeborga DapkunaiteIngrid Harrer

Images

