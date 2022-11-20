Seven Years Itch

Not Available

An introverted businessman who doesn't get out much, Willie Ng (Raymond Wong) recently celebrated his seventh anniversary, but his marriage seems to be hitting a slump. His wife (Sylvia Chang) is a Cantonese opera aficionado who often complains that her husband is boring and doesn't appreciate the arts. Willie himself is also eager for some action to break the monotony. When he goes to Singapore on a business trip, he encounters cute pickpocket Siu Hung (Nina Li) at the airport, triggering off a series of events that puts his marriage in jeopardy.