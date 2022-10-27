Seven Years of Marriage

Not Available

Having been married for seven years, a tourist office director and his well-known television presenter wife, Alekos and Efi Fotiou go through a crucial phase. Dedicated to their careers, they rarely meet, and when thy actually achieve it they always end up quarreling. The only family they have, their uncles, suggest they have a baby. She finds it a good idea, but Alekos thinks that they won't be able to raise a baby properly. This dispute brings them one step closer to divorce, which now seems the only solution, especially when Efi starts to believe that Alekos is flirting with Tzouli, and Alekos suspects that his wife is having an affair with Dimitris. When it is finally proved that none of this is true, and, actually, Tzouli is planning to marry Dimitris and Efi's aunt Dimitris' uncle, they all get reasonable, the couple gets over its crisis and they live happily ever after, together with their newborn child.