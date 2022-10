Not Available

The film is about seven young men, passionate about football – sevens football to be precise – and how they inadvertently get involved in a crime. Sevens is a kind of football played in North malabar, especially in Kozhikode, Malappuram and Kannur. It is played by seven players on each side, instead of the traditional 11. The name Sevenes ascribed to the movie refers to the gang of seven friends and not as such to sevens football.