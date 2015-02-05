2015

Seventh Son

  • Adventure
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 5th, 2015

Studio

China Film Co.

John Gregory, who is a seventh son of a seventh son and also the local spook, has protected he country from witches, boggarts, ghouls and all manner of things that go bump in the night. However John is not young anymore, and has been seeking an apprentice to carry on his trade. Most have failed to survive. The last hope is a young farmer's son named Thomas Ward. Will he survive the training to become the spook that so many others couldn't?

Cast

Jeff BridgesMaster Gregory
Julianne MooreMother Malkin
Ben BarnesTom Ward
Alicia VikanderAlice
Kit HaringtonBilly Bradley
Djimon HounsouRadu

