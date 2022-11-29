Not Available

The movie "Seventy-seven Days" is based on the authentic stories of exploration writer Yang Ysong-Song 77 days alone through the Qiangtang no man's land. Movie, lost in the life of the self-man hovering in the snow-capped heights of no man's land, the film is still optimistic about life disability, she let him firm to try unmanned eyes of people in the world can not be done Fantasy adventure trip ... ... two very real state of the true character, in good faith, courage to face the fate of choice challenges, tireless pursuit of the original inner dreams and true self ... the film in the rhythm, picture, tension will give The audience's strong visual impact allows the audience to follow the hero through an unparalleled adventure trip.