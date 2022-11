Not Available

Unable to get his first novel published, young Dart Mark (Dan Van Winkle) wants to die -- except he can't seem to draft a suicide note, and he's not going to kill himself without one. Then along comes Molly (Megan Finnegan), and Dart may have to rethink his life. Determined to get to know this frustrated writer, Molly is persistent in her attempts to charm Dart, who's uninterested until he realizes they are more alike than they are different.