The hermit and philosopher and reindeer herder Alexander has lived alone for many years in the heart of the arctic taiga in Yakutia. Alexander's life is an endless struggle for survival. Instead of a shop, there are mountains, instead of a refrigerator, a stream, instead of the Internet, a walkie-talkie. For 20 years he has not been to the city. Someday he wants to go on a world tour, to see Tibet, Rome, Australia. But for now, deer, nature and a dream are all that he has.