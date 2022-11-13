Sewer City Massacre

Not Available

Once America's Jewel, Sewer City sits on the edge of her toilet seat, as all citizens tremble in fear of the Sewer City Killer. This foul, possibly eternal serial killer, has taken a liking to coming up through the sewer pipes, and murdering people as the sit on the toilet. The Citizens are fed up, and Mayor Fred Tickle-burger is feeling the backlash. He hires a homeless plumber, who goes only by the name, Bum Plum, to hunt the serial killer, and destroy him. To make sure the bum doesn't lose his nerve, he holds his hooker wife, hostage. Who will win in the epic battle between circle saw, and plunger?