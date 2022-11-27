Sex Adventure: Wonder Eros

Not Available

Park, was killed by a girl named Lucia (Anri Namiki) who suddenly appeared and wore ancient Greek clothes, and was taken to the toilet and fucked at the woman on top posture. Unable to understand what's going on, Joe can't stand and end. When Lucia found that he was not a seeker, he trampled and left. Inheriting the blood of Amazones, she was looking for a descendant man of her family. A prophecy transmitted to the island said, "When the ruler of darkness appears in the land of the sun, an agent of justice will come into sight."