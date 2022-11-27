Not Available

Sex Adventure: Wonder Eros

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Park, was killed by a girl named Lucia (Anri Namiki) who suddenly appeared and wore ancient Greek clothes, and was taken to the toilet and fucked at the woman on top posture. Unable to understand what's going on, Joe can't stand and end. When Lucia found that he was not a seeker, he trampled and left. Inheriting the blood of Amazones, she was looking for a descendant man of her family. A prophecy transmitted to the island said, "When the ruler of darkness appears in the land of the sun, an agent of justice will come into sight."

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images