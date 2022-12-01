Sex and Guilt

Not Available

Ray Didio thinks he's found bliss when he marries Angela Foran, a wealthy, sexy, spoiled, femme fatale. Life is grand on the surface, but it becomes exponentially harder to maintain Angela's plush lifestyle, especially on the salary of a local cable installer. A few illegal transactions with Angela's short tempered Uncle Frankie, and Big George, an obese drug dealer with a penchant for illicit chemistry, and Ray manages to stumble upon the American Dream - South Florida style. Ray's fantasies, religious rearing, a horny groupie, and unrequited love for a thought provoking bi-sexual named Sara are causing him to question his life and morality. In the end Ray will have to deal with insurmountable fear, passion, and nagging guilt as he questions; is this life really worth living?