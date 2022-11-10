Not Available

In the world of the ultra-rich, sex and lies reign supreme. Alisa (Avi Love)is a personal assistant who craves nothing more than order; difficult to maintain when everyone you work with is lying and screwing their way through life. Caught in the middle of endless chaos where she works Alisa eventually finds her way to a new job; one actually built on lies, but lies told perfectly. Creating space for cheating, wealthy women to live out their most erotic fantasies with each other. In the end Alisa will face herself. She’ll stop lying to herself and in doing so liberate her own desires.