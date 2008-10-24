Sex and Lies in Sin City

Star-studded thriller about the sordid murder of reckless Las Vegas casino mogul Ted Binion. This gritty film delves into the twisted world of Binion's beauty-queen-turned-stripper girlfriend, Sandy, and her secret lover. When Binion turns up dead of an overdose, all fingers point to Sandy, the beneficiary of his millions. A shockingly true tale of love gone sour and greed gone wild on the dark side of Las Vegas.
|Matthew Modine
|Ted Binion
|Mena Suvari
|Sindy Murphy
|Johnathon Schaech
|Rick Tabish
|Marcia Gay Harden
|Becky Binion
