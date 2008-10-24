2008

Sex and Lies in Sin City

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 24th, 2008

Studio

Not Available

Star-studded thriller about the sordid murder of reckless Las Vegas casino mogul Ted Binion. This gritty film delves into the twisted world of Binion's beauty-queen-turned-stripper girlfriend, Sandy, and her secret lover. When Binion turns up dead of an overdose, all fingers point to Sandy, the beneficiary of his millions. A shockingly true tale of love gone sour and greed gone wild on the dark side of Las Vegas.

Cast

Matthew ModineTed Binion
Mena SuvariSindy Murphy
Johnathon SchaechRick Tabish
Marcia Gay HardenBecky Binion

