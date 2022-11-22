Not Available

Sex And The Single Vampire And The Lost Films Of Sandy Dempsy

    slender beauty with full B-cup tits, Sandy Dempsey was a sexy staple during the early '70s film underground's transition from soft to hardcore. Sandy sadly passed away before the X-rated scene came into full swing in the late '70s. This collection includes FOUR rare films from those bizarre and ground-breaking days of early X rated films: Sex And The Single Vampire (1970, 55 min, John Holmes, Sandy Dempsey, Kathy Hilton), Skin Flick Madness (1971, 51 min), She Did What He Wanted (1971, 43 min, Sandy Dempsey, Damian Zisk), and Sky Pilot (1972, 60 min, Sandy Dempsey, Orita De Chadwick)! New digital transfer of this first-time-on-video rarity!

