Sex and Violence for Christian Storytellers

An examination of the issue of sin depicted in the movies and in the Bible. Is it biblically acceptable for Christians to watch movies? Should Christians watch R-rated movies? Should Christians write R-rated movies, novels or articles? Are we sinning, or opening ourselves to sin, if we expose ourselves to dramatic visual images of sex, violence and profanity? Whether you love movies or hate them, this presentation is for you. You'll be shocked, you'll laugh, you'll cry, but you'll also be exhorted as Brian examines the Scriptures to help us discern where to draw the line at what is moral exhortation versus immoral exploitation in the movies.