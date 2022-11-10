Not Available

Sex and Zen

  • Drama
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Orange Sky Golden Harvest

A recently married scholar goes on a quest for knowledge of other people's wives, based on his philosophical differences with the Sack Monk. He encounters the Flying Thief, who agrees to help him find women, but only if he attains a penis as big as a horse's. The scholar has a surgeon attach said unit, and he's off and running on his mission, only to find that there are obstacles to his new lifestyle, such as jealous husbands and treacherous females.

Cast

Kent ChengTian Can Zi / Tin Chan
Elvis TsuiWang Qi / Wong Chut
Amy YipYu Xiang / Chou Yin
Isabelle Chow WangRui Zhu / Shui Chu
Rena MurakamiHua Chen
Carrie NgGu Xian Niang / Mistress Ku

View Full Cast >

Images