(Sex) Appeal

Huihua, a music school freshman, is raped by Professor Lee. She files a suit against him with the help of another professor, who involves his attorney friend, Fang Anyu. As the film focuses on the secondary abuse inflicted on Huihua, it narrows in on the characters’ inner lives. Why does Fang Anyu defend Huihua while his marriage crumbles? Why does attorney Lin so actively defend her husband? Above all, Huihua’s complex psyche is evident in the words, "I may have loved Professor Lee," changes the film into something beyond a simple courtroom drama.