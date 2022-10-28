Not Available

(Sex) Appeal

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Coolie Films

Huihua, a music school freshman, is raped by Professor Lee. She files a suit against him with the help of another professor, who involves his attorney friend, Fang Anyu. As the film focuses on the secondary abuse inflicted on Huihua, it narrows in on the characters’ inner lives. Why does Fang Anyu defend Huihua while his marriage crumbles? Why does attorney Lin so actively defend her husband? Above all, Huihua’s complex psyche is evident in the words, "I may have loved Professor Lee," changes the film into something beyond a simple courtroom drama.

Cast

Amber KuoHuihua
Vivian HsuFang Anyu
Leon DaiProfessor Lee
Alyssa Chia
Jade Chou
Kelly Ko

Images