Sex & Asparagus

At a restaurant, we eavesdrop on the conversations of several pairs of people and one threesome. A man tells his date straight up what he wants and she replies with a devastating critique. A woman tells her mate that she wants a vibrator to spice up her life; he's defensive. A woman complains to a friend that her most recent date had too much foreplay. Two women talk to a guy who's a writer: one is his girlfriend and she suggests he drink less. Her friend listens. Two men talk about one's recent brush with homosexuality. When the evening ends, will there be any re-pairings?