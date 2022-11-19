Sex by Advertisement

Not Available

You'll be shocked, amazed, and maybe just a little bit creeped out by the things you can find in your newspaper's classified ads in this vintage sexploitation "mockumentary" from Joel M. Reed. Georgina Spelvin serves as host and guide to this exploration of the sexual netherworld, which can be accessed through discreet ads placed in "underground" newspapers and on public bulletin boards. We meet voyeurs looking for good peeping spots, homosexuals on the cruise for new partners, masked swingers clubs, nudie photographers trolling for naïve new models, a man who makes a good living providing S & M enthusiasts with leather gear, adult film societies screening stag movies for heavy-breathing fans, and "Lonely Hearts Clubs" preying on unsuspecting bachelors looking for relationships with teenage girls. Director Joel M. Reed (who would later make the bizarre horror-comedy Bloodsucking Freaks) and actress Jennifer Welles (a major star in 1970s adult films) can be spotted in cameo roles.