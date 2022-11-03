Sex, Chips & Rock n' Roll

Not Available

The BBC drama about growing up in the turbulent, tuneful '60s. Manchester, England, 1965. "You'll never meet anybody worth knowing working at the Chip Shop," says Ellie and Arden Brookes' overbearing granny. But that's where the sisters meet The Ice Cubes, a struggling rock trio that opens their eyes to the whole swingin' world beyond staid Manchester. Arden sees lead singer Dallas McCabe as her ticket out. Ellie has more practical plans, but she and Dallas get drawn together by the music and their irresistible attraction to each other. A story of twin sisters who are each other's best friend-and worst enemy.