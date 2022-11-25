Sex Couple

Not Available

When he was a hobby, he used to exercise in the local park to exercise his fitness. Ki Sung, who exercised in a local park while showing off his body as usual. A woman comes into his eyes. Ki-seong, who faced her while she was exercising in light weight, was attracted to her at first sight, and she also became aware of Ki-seong, who was working hard. The only thing in the head of Ki-sung, who works in the office, is the thought of her she met during the workout. The next day, the two of them consciously visited the park, and no matter who comes first, they meet their eyes and start a full-scale date…