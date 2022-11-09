Sex cowboys - Una coppia on demand

Not Available

Marla and Simone are madly in love and have a very passionate relationship. They are also struggling to get by and are unable to pay the rent. In desperation they decide to make porn videos. Sex cowboys is a travel inside our generation, the lost generation, destined to live without a permanent employment, a fixed home and a defined lifestyle. The characters of this travel are nomadic, precarious e immature in the comedy of their life: to Simone's anger and to Marla's magic need, alternates passion and sex. The generational crisis is inside us, and we have to find a way to survive and make the present our dream, since in our future we won't have space.