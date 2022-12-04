Sex Crime 2084

Not Available

The year is 2084 and two Sex Cops, Manny Powers (Robert Bullock) and his trusty sidekick Trevor Horn (Billy Dee), are out on patrol in search of dangerous sex criminals. Manny and Trev bust an uncooperative beauty. Charged with ‘Suspicion of Inhibition,’ the offender is readily persuaded to reform her celibate ways. Another victory for the State! Manny yearns for a time in the past when didn’t give in so easily, when it wasn’t unlawful to be a virgin, when a man was happy to just get a kiss on the first date. Along with Barb Weir, sensual Sex Cop extraordinaire, Manny and Trevor return to the past in search of innocence. And boy, do they fine it! In a variety of steamy shapes! Sizes! And stages of erotic experiences. Sex 2084 is sizzling.