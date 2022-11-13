Not Available

Clea, a young dancer, dreams of joining a prestigious dance school. But the competition is tough, and while her friend Amirah uses her charms to win her place, Clea injures herself during one of her auditions and has to give up her dream Now a stripteaser in a cabaret in Pigalle, the young woman loses her innocence, discovering a world of sex and perversion. But she also learns to make the best of her assets to stand out, and never loses sight of her goal: to finally live out her passion for dance. Exhibited before the eyes of her customers and indoctrinated into debauchery by colleagues even less ferocious than herself, tangled up in the club's back rooms and then submitted to the charms of a dominating female teacher, Cela is going to take a deep dive into the world of Parisian nightlife, only to bound back even stronger and less inhibited than before.