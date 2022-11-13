Not Available

Consumed by his desire for another woman, William (Jay Smooth) begins his decent by destroying his marriage to his wife Cynthia (Pristine Edge). With his mind twisted, he visits a sex therapist and confides in his hidden fantasies, his relationship with an ex (Sophia Grace) and the demise of his beautiful wife. At its climax, William is about to have his dream realized – but there’s a catch … With awards-worthy performances and five incredibly hot sex scenes (including a public scene with Ramon Nomar and Sophia Grace), Sex Dreams is destined to become a fantasy-driven masterpiece!