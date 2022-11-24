Not Available

In Downtown Los Angeles, Skid Row contains one of the largest stable population of homeless people in the United States. Skid Row is not just an area but an example of marginalisation and inequality. "Sex, Drugs and Homelessness" is an exploration of the human condition. The great American social experiment, maintaining the divide with the creation of a “double triple under class, super triple underclass”. A glimpse into the under class as a community and how it has taken shape to exist within the system. Is Skid Row inevitable in the realm of this society or is there hope to reform?