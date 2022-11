Not Available

In this trio of edgy tales, Eugene (Chris Dotson) spends his energy and inheritance on trying out new ways of having sex; a young brother and sister pop prescription pills as if they were candy; and a grieving father (Ricardo Gil) torments a weapon manufacturer's family. This highly suspenseful and provocative set of stories from writer-director Adrian Selkowitz also features Jim Storm, Alec Clawson, Katie Kocis, Drew Watson and Kelly Costa.